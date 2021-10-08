Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $249,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $256.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.11 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.25 and a 200-day moving average of $331.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total transaction of $988,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,649 shares of company stock valued at $75,552,042. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

