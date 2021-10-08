Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 198.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,819 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth about $82,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $33.26 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

