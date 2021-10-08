Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of RNA opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $904.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,662,000 after acquiring an additional 660,470 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

