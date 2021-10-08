Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $135.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 66.82% and a negative net margin of 115.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 million. Analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $4,542,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,253,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,920,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,895,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 376,782 shares during the period. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.