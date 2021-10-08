PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Barclays

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PEP. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $156.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.76. The company has a market cap of $216.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

