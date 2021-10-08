Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after buying an additional 556,693 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Airlines by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,884,000 after buying an additional 108,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Airlines by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after buying an additional 685,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Airlines by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,112,000 after buying an additional 109,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,690,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,382,000 after purchasing an additional 126,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($9.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UAL. lifted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

