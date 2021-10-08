Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 11,635 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,635 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIDE. Bank of America lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

