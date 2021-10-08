Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.90.

KRNT stock opened at $144.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.35. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $164.22. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 328.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.