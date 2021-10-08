Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,729,410 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,157,457,000 after purchasing an additional 518,366 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 374,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 51,457 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $294.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.72 and a 200 day moving average of $270.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

