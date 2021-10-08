Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 17,126 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,126 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $728,265,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $15,717,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $10,322,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $8,441,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLOV has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

