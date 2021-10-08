EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $69.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EDPFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.96.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

