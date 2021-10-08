O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.11 and last traded at $42.11. 42,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 58,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF stock. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

