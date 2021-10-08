thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Trading 1.5% Higher

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €8.80 ($10.35) and last traded at €8.77 ($10.32). 1,695,637 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.64 ($10.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.52.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.