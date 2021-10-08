Schaltbau (ETR:SLT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Schaltbau Holding AG (ETR:SLT) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €53.50 ($62.94) and last traded at €53.50 ($62.94). Approximately 11,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €53.60 ($63.06).

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.43. The firm has a market cap of $514.95 million and a PE ratio of 38.97.

About Schaltbau (ETR:SLT)

Schaltbau Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies components and systems for the mobile and stationary transportation technology and capital goods industry. It operates through four segments: Pintsch, Bode, Schaltbau, and SBRS. The Pintsch segment offers stationary transportation technology and rail infrastructure equipment; and installation, testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair, spare parts supply, training, and digital services.

