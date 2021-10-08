Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.58

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.58 and last traded at $38.58, with a volume of 3440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Vopak currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

