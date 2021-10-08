BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Trading Up 0.1%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$21.88 and last traded at C$21.88. Approximately 24,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 32,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%.

