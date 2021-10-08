TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Shares Up 0.2%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) shares shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.91. 1,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

