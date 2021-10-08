SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 billion-$16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.53 billion.

SNX stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.28.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.88.

In other SYNNEX news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $153,501.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,343.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,036 shares of company stock worth $2,051,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SYNNEX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of SYNNEX worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

