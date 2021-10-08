Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.78.

NYSE SITE opened at $207.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $115.31 and a 12-month high of $212.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,754. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total transaction of $3,451,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at about $542,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

