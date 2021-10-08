Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV?, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average is $75.78. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.59%.

In other news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $229,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,355. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 158,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

