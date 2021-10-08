NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.20

Shares of NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 1553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 466.67 and a beta of 1.06.

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

