Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.41

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.41 and last traded at $45.37, with a volume of 111225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.66.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

