New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.16. 799,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 42,254,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. DBS Vickers lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.84.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.
