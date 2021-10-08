Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Down 9.2%

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.82 and last traded at $88.27. Approximately 14,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 263,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.17.

CRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cortexyme news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $2,096,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,316 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the first quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cortexyme by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.