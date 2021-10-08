Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.19

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 4385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $727.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.