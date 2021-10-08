Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Up 22.2% in September

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:CYRN opened at $0.55 on Friday. Cyren has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Cyren alerts:

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Cyren had a negative net margin of 58.02% and a negative return on equity of 103.67%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Brett Michael Jackson sold 82,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $49,484.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cyren by 115.7% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cyren in the second quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren in the second quarter worth $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyren in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyren by 423.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 101,007 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.