Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,801 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSIG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

BSIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

