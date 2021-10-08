Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 203.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth $180,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Separately, Argus downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3275 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.