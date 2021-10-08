Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 17,320 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of Arcosa worth $33,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,089,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Arcosa by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

ACA opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $56.89. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

