Short Interest in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Declines By 18.4%

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days. Currently, 17.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total transaction of $135,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,151 shares of company stock valued at $66,303,686 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $271,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 21.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 71.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $622.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $671.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.58. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.