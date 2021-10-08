BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Up 23.5% in September

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 980,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in BSQUARE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSQR opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 million, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $11.83.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

