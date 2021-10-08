VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,004,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 7,441,179 shares.The stock last traded at $2.24 and had previously closed at $2.18.
Several analysts recently commented on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.29.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 773.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 295,179 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,929,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 840,483 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,964,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
