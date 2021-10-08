VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,004,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 7,441,179 shares.The stock last traded at $2.24 and had previously closed at $2.18.

Several analysts recently commented on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. Analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 773.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 295,179 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,929,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 840,483 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,964,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

