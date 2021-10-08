Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.970-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.70 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.100 EPS.

NYSE HON opened at $218.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.36.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.31.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.