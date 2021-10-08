Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $45.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.46.

Shares of FITB opened at $43.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

