Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.14. 1,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 457,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several research firms recently commented on CLBT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

