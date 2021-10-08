Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading 19.7% Higher

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI)’s share price traded up 19.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.73. 287,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 419% from the average session volume of 55,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.68 million and a PE ratio of -50.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.