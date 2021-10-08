Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Stock Price Down 6%

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.24. Approximately 717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 251,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELYM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.74). As a group, analysts expect that Eliem Therapeutics Inc will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

