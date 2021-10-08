Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)’s share price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.09 and last traded at $67.09. Approximately 7,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 463,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after buying an additional 200,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 46.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

