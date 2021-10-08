Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCF)

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years.

Shares of VCF opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $15.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

