Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend payment by 53.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $11.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $216.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.63.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

