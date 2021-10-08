China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,165,700 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 22,749,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,038.9 days.
CICHF stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
