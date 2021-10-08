Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of BLWYF opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

