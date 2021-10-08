Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.25. NetApp posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.06. NetApp has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

