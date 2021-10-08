Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 18,100 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 21.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

