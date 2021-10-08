17,643 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 45,418 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 652,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,791,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.52. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

