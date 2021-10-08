Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $38,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares during the period. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

