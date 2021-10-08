Fmr LLC Sells 595,155 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,638,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 595,155 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.98% of Ross Stores worth $1,319,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $657,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,403 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,524,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $188,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

