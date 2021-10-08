RChain Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. One RChain coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. RChain has a total market capitalization of $92.81 million and approximately $435,498.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RChain has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00225678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00103102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 624,463,500 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

