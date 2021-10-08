Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David M. Carter sold 2,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $65,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,745 shares of company stock worth $2,587,805. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 137,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $4,624,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 245,374 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

