SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $354.35 million, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 2.65.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

